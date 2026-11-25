NEW YORK (AP) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed as powerful winds are expected to bear down on New York during the annual event, NBC said Wednesday.

In a statement, NBC said the parade would now be held on Saturday, citing conversations with the city and concerns over the safety of participants and spectators.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions, the city of New York, Macy’s and NBC have decided, in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators, to move the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday,” the statement said.

NBC, which airs the parade, will instead broadcast a rerun of the 2025 edition Thursday.

New York City is expected to get blasted with wind gusts between 50 to 60 mph (80 to 96 kph) on Thursday, along with steady, sustained winds between 30 to 38 mph (48 to 61 kph), according to city emergency management officials. Moderate to heavy rain is also expected.

Separately, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and a coastal flood warning for Thursday into Friday.

The city has long had measures in place that dictate whether to lower balloons or cancel their flights entirely if the wind gets too strong, due to concerns that strong winds can knock them off course and into spectators along the parade route.

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