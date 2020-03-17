Macy’s stores to close nationwide amid coronavirus outbreak

(WSVN) - Macy’s stores across the country are closing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

The company said that by the end of the business day Tuesday, all stores will be closed through March 31.

This includes all of their Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

The company said employees will still receive benefits and pay during this time.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores,” said CEO Jeff Gennette. “We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work.”

During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

Customers will still be able to shop from Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury online.

