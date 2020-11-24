Macy’s reveals new balloons, floats for uncrowded Thanksgiving Day Parade

(WSVN) - The pandemic brought some big changes, but Thanksgiving morning wouldn’t be the same without the Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy’s shared a sneak peek of some new themes we’ll all see Thursday!

There are two new balloons: “Boss Baby” and the superhero Red Titan from the YouTube show, “Ryan’s World.”

A Christmas float inspired by Lifetime’s movie lineup was also added.

This year, crowds are banned from forming and the two-and-a-half-mile route is being cut short, but we’ll get the 2020 version of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

