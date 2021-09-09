MIAMI (WSVN) - As local and federal leaders continue to take steps to protect people against COVID-19, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has announced they will be providing a stipend to employees who show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

The Miami-Dade County School Board passed Item D-23 on Thursday. It will provide a one-time $275 incentive stipend for fully vaccinated school district employees.

“I think this is the right thing. We now have pretty close to 100% of our employees under this protective measure and with the appropriate financial incentive to guarantee that our workforce perhaps becomes the single largest and first in the country to be fully immnized,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernández-Mats said board’s approval of the incentive measure comes not a moment too soon.

“We believe it is extremely important as we try to make sure that we’re doing everything we can on our end to provide safe environments for our students and for our workforce,” she said.

The school district’s announcement comes after President Joe Biden unveiled an “action plan” to help stem the latest coronavirus surge that is being driven by the delta variant.

The plan will require federal workers, contractors and certain healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We certainly expect the president to outline a plan that mandates federal employees will be vaccinated. I think it will provide a great deal of incentives for the vaccinations of school board staffs as well students,” said Carvalho. “Unfortunately, in the state of Florida, mandatory vaccinations, or the demonstration of proof of vaccination, is illegal.”

Biden described state governors who are attempting to block mask mandates as “bullies” for getting in the way of hat he called “doing the right thing.”

“These governors won’t help to speed the pandemic. I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way,” he said.

The commander in chief’s plan will also require employees at companies with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly and lays the groundwork for a booster shot campaign.

The plan also makes recommendations on keeping schools open and recommends that large venues require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

“The Department of Education has already begun to take legal action against states undermining protections that local school officials have ordered,” said Biden.

“We know what works in schools. We know that getting your kids vaccinated if they’re 12 and older works. We know having more adults, teachers, people who are working in schools [vaccinated] works,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “For kids who are under 12, the best thing we can do is ensure that every adult around them is vaccinated, and this type of step is a step toward that, so definitely a positive sign.”

M-DCPS is one of several school districts across the country taking steps to protect students, faculty and staff from the virus. The Los Angeles County School Board is set to vote on requiring all students 12 and older who are going to school in person to be fully vaccinated.

But not everyone is pleased with the decisions leaders are making. A group of parents staged a protest outside the Miami-Dade County School Board Administration Building in Miami.

A large sign demonstrators held up read “Mask tyrants, where is your Science?”

“We are protesting the capricious mandate by the superintendent and the school board of masking our children when they have no science,” said a protester.

Local leaders said doing as much as possible to protect staff and students against the virus while in school, including vaccinations, is the most effective option.

“If we’re vaccinated, not only are we protecting ourselves, but we’re also protecting those that are around us,” said Hernández-Mats.

Biden said the federal government will pay 100% of any teacher or school official’s salary that is withheld by the state.

