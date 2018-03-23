Lyft to offer free rides for March For Our Lives attendees

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Ride-hailing service Lyft is offering free rides for those attending the March For Our Lives rallies on Saturday.

In order to claim free rides, users can get their codes by RSVPing to the rally they plan on going to. Those who RSVP will receive their code on Friday. For those not able to RSVP, Lyft said codes will be available here starting Saturday morning.

Once riders receive their codes, they can enter it in the “promos” tab of the Lyft app.

According to Lyft, free rides will be available in Parkland and Miami Beach, among other cities across the nation.

For a complete list of details, click here.

