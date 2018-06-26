Lyft offering free rides to cancer patients

MIAMI (WSVN) - Lyft is making it a little easier for patients battling cancer to get to their doctor’s appointments.

The ride-sharing service has teamed up with the American Cancer Society to cover the cost of rides to and from treatment as part of their Road to Recovery initiative.

The free rides will be offered in 10 major cities throughout the U.S., including right here in Miami. Other cities included in the program are Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Cincinnati and St. Louis.

Cancer patients who need a ride can call 1-800-222-2345 or visit cancer.org. It is advised that the rides are booked a few days in advanced.

