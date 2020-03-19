Lyft launches efforts to deliver medical supplies, food amid coronavirus outbreak

(WSVN) - Lyft has made some major changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ride-sharing company is working to partner with government and health care companies to start deliveries of medical supplies, food and other items.

The company said they want to create safer earning opportunities for drivers while helping the community in the process.

Lyft also said it will provide funds to any driver who ends up getting sick from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.