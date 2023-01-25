(WSVN) - Rabbits can get pampered at Bunny Style resort with spa treatments, exercise, parties, and of course lots of carrots for just $15 a night.

The resort is thriving with business in Hong Kong.

Owners have the option to watch a live stream of their pets.

The resort ended up being fully booked for the Lunar New Year as China celebrated the year of the rabbit.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.