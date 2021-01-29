Lowe’s to give $80 million in bonuses to employees, will hire over 50,000 additional workers

(WSVN) - Lowe’s has announced plans to give their employees $80 million in bonuses and a goal to hire over 50,000 additional workers.

In an announcement, Thursday, the company said the bonuses will break down to $300 bonuses for full-time hourly associates and $150 bonuses for part-time and seasonal associates.

We’re committed to investing in our front-line associates and that’s why we’re awarding an additional $80 million in discretionary bonuses and hiring more than 50,000 across U.S. stores this spring. Learn more here: https://t.co/1OlfAcoLCo pic.twitter.com/tEOVy6sxgG — Lowe's (@Lowes) January 28, 2021

Employees will receive the bonuses on Feb. 5.

“As we approach spring, I am enormously proud of the way our associates have served customers and supported each other this past year through an unprecedented health crisis,” said CEO Marvin R. Ellison in a statement.

Lowe’s also said they want to hire over 50,000 seasonal and full-time workers ahead of its upcoming busy season.

Those interested in applying can visit Lowe’s website or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937) to learn about nearby opportunities and apply.

