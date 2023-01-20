(WSVN) - With the end of Dry January approaching, some people may choose to stay away from alcohol longer as they begin to wonder how much alcohol consumption is a safe amount.

According to the Canadian Center on Substance Abuse and Addictions, consuming more than two standard alcoholic beverages a week can pose health risks and the risk factors rise with each drink.

Complications include an increased risk for colon and breast cancer, as well as heart disease and stroke, but there is some good news if some choose to stay sober.

Besides promoting better sleep, going sober improves many other health conditions.

“The condition of your skin, increased amount of energy and weight loss,” said Alan Berki, a drug and alcohol rehab counselor.

Meanwhile, some companies have started catering to those looking for non-alcoholic wines and beers as the demand grows.

“Dry January has become more and more popular, and last year we really felt the effects,” said Temperance Brewing owner Josh Gilbert.

Business owners expect the interest in non or low-alcoholic drinks to keep rising as more people make abstaining from alcohol a permanent habit, instead of a month-long trend.

Drink market analysis company IWSR estimates that the non-alcoholic drink market in the U.S. will grow by more than 25% by 2026.

