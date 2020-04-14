Loved ones try to arrange flight for retired Miami-Dade teacher sick in India

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a retired South Florida schoolteacher, who fell ill during a trip of India, said they are doing everything they can to secure his safe return home.

Erica Lemberger, the daughter of Matthew Lemberger, conveyed the urgency of the situation during a phone interview from Kentucky, Tuesday night.

“I’m trying to get my father home. He’s a wonderful dad. He’s a great man,” she said.

Lemberger’s family said the 77-year-old, a retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher, left for his Indian vacation in February but would eventually be caught inside a country in complete lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s been sick for a total of three weeks, just over three weeks, and I am really, really, really working hard to try to bring him home,” said Erica.

Once the lockdown went into effect, Lemberger was without food or water for so long that he wound up with an infection. He remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

To date, he has tested negative for COVID-19.

“The only option is for right now is, once the airspace opens up, to have an air ambulance bring him home,” she said.

But Erica said an air ambulance flight from India to the U.S. would cost well over $100,000. She has started a GoFundMe page to pay for that flight home.

“He’s a retired teacher from Miami-Dade. He retired through Miami-Dade. He taught at Norland High,” said Erica.

Lemberger’s loved ones said they are desperate and have been trying to appeal to officials from Congress and the U.S. Embassy in India.

“I am hopeful that our government will be able to negotiate with their government for his safe and healthy return for — especially Americans like my father who are ill, who need to come home,” said Erica.

Though an air ambulance would help, Lemberger’s family said his best option would be a full military transport from India.

The family also expressed their gratitude toward local residents in India who have helped Lemberger since he got sick and continue to be with him, even in the hospital.

If you would like to make a donation to help Lemberger and his family, click here.

