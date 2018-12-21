Louisiana police officer accused of recording himself having sex with animal

BOSSIER CITY, La. (WSVN) — A Louisiana police officer has been arrested after he was accused of filming himself having sex with an animal.

Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Bossier City officer Terry Yetman.

Detectives began investigating Yetman in August and got a search warrant to look through his devices. Upon searching through the devices, investigators said they found videos of him having sex with an animal.

Yetman turned himself into police when he found out there was a warrant for his arrest.

Yetman has been charged with 20 counts of performing sexual acts with an animal and 20 counts of filming sexual acts with an animal. Detectives said additional charges may be possible.

He is currently being held on a $350,000 bond.

