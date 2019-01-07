Louisiana police department offers to test meth for Zika virus

HARAHAN, La. (WSVN) — If you are concerned your meth may be contaminated with the Zika virus, police in Louisiana are offering to test it for free.

Harahan Police took to Facebook to issue a warning, saying that meth sold in any area of Louisiana may be contaminated with the Zika virus.

However, they say if you bring it to any local police department, they will test it for free. Police even offer to come to your home and complete the test.

Harahan Police are not the only ones to offer these “free services.” Colquitt Police in Georgia also offered a similar service for crack cocaine.

