Louisiana high school declines free lunch from Chick-fil-A ‘out of respect to our LGBTQ staff’

NEW ORLEANS (WSVN) — A Louisiana high school has turned down a free lunch from Chick-fil-A for the school’s temployees “out of respect to our LGBTQ staff.”

According to WWL, Lusher High School principal Dr. Steven Corbett released a statement saying Chick-fil-A’s values doesn’t align with the school’s.

“Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-fil-A at an employee lunch. The #1 rule at Lusher is to ‘Be Kind’ and we live this motto every day,” Corbett said. “Chick-fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of Lusher’s culture of kindness and community.”

The free lunch comes as a part of the many lunches being given to Orleans Parish schools by the College Football Playoff Foundation.

According to a spokesperson from the CFPF, a meal from a different restaurant will be provided instead.

“Anytime an organization is anti-LGBTQ, and has efforts to infringe upon their rights, we thought it was important to support and stand up for their community at this time,” Corbett told WDSU.

