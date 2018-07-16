Lottery winner to sue nephew whose name she put on ticket for ‘good luck’

(WSVN) - A Canadian woman said she is planning on suing her nephew after she put his name on the back of a lottery ticket for “good luck.”

According to CBC News, Barbara Reddick posed for a photo opportunity with her nephew, Tyrone MacInnis, after the pair won a $1.2 million lottery ticket.

But moments after the photo was taken, Reddick pointed at her nephew, saying “See you in court.”

“It was my ticket,” she told a group of people gathered for the ceremony. “I bought the ticket and now he’s trying to lie and say I said split.”

Reddick said she bought the ticket at a fundraiser for two fire departments in Nova Scotia.

“I put his name on the ticket for good luck because he’s like a son to me – he was,” Reddick added. “He was lucky, but not for half a million dollars.”

Reddick said she had no intention of splitting the winnings with her nephew, and now she plans to sue him.

“I’m taking him to court. I’m getting a lawyer tomorrow. Now you can print that,” Reddick said.

“Tyrone is getting nothing from me,” she told The Province. “I’ll never speak to him, in this lifetime or the next.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.