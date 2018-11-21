Los Angeles woman pleads guilty to sex trafficking, abusing underage victims

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — A Los Angeles woman has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and abusing several people, including two minors.

According to the U.S. State Department, 23-year-old Melanie Denae Williams pleaded guilty to sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion Monday.

Investigators said Williams abused a woman she recruited through social media to work as a prostitute. Williams is accused of abusing the woman during the ordeal. Prosecutors said in one incident, Williams forced the victim to strip down before throwing bleach on her and beating her with her hands and a broom stick.

Investigators said Williams also forced the woman to get her name tattooed on her face, took the victim’s belongings and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave.

Williams also admitted to recruiting two minors into sex trafficking, making them engage in commercial sex acts, and then keeping the money for herself.

Authorities said Williams used the moniker “Pretty Hoe” and called herself “The Most Hated Hoe in L.A.” on social media.

Williams faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and will be required to pay restitution to her victims.

