LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A major water main break in Los Angeles caused severe flooding in West Hollywood and a sinkhole on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said the water main break began near Palm Avenue and Harratt Street around 2:30 a.m. Crews quickly responded and began assessing the incident, working to find the cause of the break.

During an update around 7:45 a.m. Chief Operating Officer Anselmo Collins said the leak came from a 1916 36-inch trunk line. He added that the trunk line had been shut down, as well as two large valves on the east and west sides. He assured the public that clean and safe water was still being distributed to residents from an 8-inch pipe.

Collins explained that due to the highly pressurized water system, crews had to work slowly and carefully to avoid causing further damage.

“Usually what happens in the middle of the night, the pressures in the system are the highest and that’s because there’s no demand,” Collins said. “Everybody’s asleep. So consequently, normally, that’s when you’ll see a water main break take place.”

LADWP confirmed the water main break caused a sinkhole to open up. CBS LA crews saw that sinkhole on Holloway Drive and Palm Avenue outside of Dialog Cafe.

CBS LA reporter Rick Montanez also saw concrete buckled and about two dozen cars flooded in one West Hollywood parking garage. Several cars in other garages were also seen submerged in several inches of water.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman warned the community about the traffic delays and road closures that were impacting the area. They urged people to use alternate routes.

Aerial footage of the incident showed water rushing down the streets and residents walking in several inches of water trying to get to their cars.

LADWP Interim General Manager David Hanson said crews have set up an emergency command center and are working in a collaborative effort with other local agencies. Personnel will remain on the scene to help with damage assessments and claims.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued several road closures. Even though the water has been shut off, mud and other debris remain in the roadway.

Eastbound Sunset Boulevard is closed between Larrabee Street and Sherbourne Drive. Eastbound Holloway Drive is closed between Sunset Boulevard and Westmount Drive. Eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard is closed between San Vicente Boulevard and Hancock Drive. Larrabee Street, Palm Avenue, and Hancock Avenue are all closed northbound and southbound between Sunset Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Metro buses operating in the area are also being diverted. Metro posted on X that the northbound and westbound buses of Lines 16 and 105 will layover on San Vicente in front of the Pacific Design Center. Eastbound and southbound buses will detour at Robertson between Santa Monica and Melrose.

LADWP officials said there is no timeline for when repairs will be made.

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