Los Angeles to rename street in honor of former President Barack Obama

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — The City of Los Angeles is renaming a street in honor of former President Barack Obama.

According to Fox 11, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously last August to rename a 3.5-mile stretch of road as Obama Boulevard.

“I’m thrilled that Los Angeles will be home to Obama Boulevard,” City Council President Herb Wesson said. “Our history is important, and this is one way that we will ensure that America’s 44th president’s legacy is shared for generations to come for Angelenos and visitors alike.”

The area of the new road is also home to “President’s Row,’ a series of streets named after former presidents, including Washington Boulevard, Adams Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard.

The street will be renamed in a May 4 ceremony, which will feature a day-long festival as well.

