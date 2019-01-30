Los Angeles police seek man after hot dog stand clash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are looking for a man who punched two women in a clash at a Los Angeles hot dog stand that was captured on video that’s being widely viewed on social media.

In a video the Los Angeles Police Department posted Tuesday on Twitter, the man is shown throwing one of the women to the ground in downtown on Saturday, then punching the second as she approaches.

He punches the first woman as she’s standing up and hits the second again as she appears to be standing still, knocking her down. He punches the first woman once again as she winds up to hit him, also knocking her to down.

Multiple bystanders take no action but one shouts “Get him!” as the man jogs away unencumbered.

“This guy brutally punched two women at a hot dog stand,” LAPD wrote on Twitter. “Someone knows him, and we would like to be one of those people.”

The video doesn’t show how the assault begins.

Mike Watson of Long Beach, who identified himself as the father of one of the women in a Facebook post that included the video on Sunday, wrote that the women intervened when the man “was causing a scene about the price” of a hot dog.

“Eventually, one of the vendors tells this guy, who is clearly wanting to start a fight with someone, to just take the hot dog and leave,” Watson wrote. “The guy would not leave the hot dog guy alone. (The women) said something to him in attempts to get him to leave thus, standing up for the vendor.”

Watson posted the video to ask the public to help identify the man.

