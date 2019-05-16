Los Angeles police search for kidnapping suspect

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Los Angeles Police are searching for a woman who, they say, attempted to kidnap two different children.

According to police, the first incident took place on May Tuesday afternoon after the woman approached a 4-year-old child inside a McDonald’s and tried to walk off with him.

The woman was stopped by a witness and fled from the area on foot.

However, police said another incident happened the very next day where the suspect walked up to a 4-year-old boy walking with a family member, grabbed his hand and tried to walk away with the victim.

The woman was stopped again and fled from the scene on foot again.

The woman is described as being black or hispanic, between the ages of 25 to 30 years old. She has black hair, and stands at about 5 feet 4 inches.

Police said she has a possible scar or birthmark on her forehead, an unknown tattoo above her left breast and and unknown tattoo on her upper back and left shoulder.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

