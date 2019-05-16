Los Angeles police arrest kidnapping suspect

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Los Angeles Police have arrested a woman who they said attempted to kidnap a child.
According to police, the first incident took place on a Tuesday afternoon in May after the woman approached a 4-year-old child inside a McDonald’s and tried to walk off with him.
The woman was stopped by a witness and fled from the area on foot.
Police later arrested the woman, identified as 33-year-old Maralyn Ramos.
Ramos was charged with kidnapping.
She is being held on a bail of $100,000.
