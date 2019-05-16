Los Angeles police arrest kidnapping suspect

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Los Angeles Police have arrested a woman who they said attempted to kidnap a child.

According to police, the first incident took place on a Tuesday afternoon in May after the woman approached a 4-year-old child inside a McDonald’s and tried to walk off with him.

The woman was stopped by a witness and fled from the area on foot.

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Maralyn Ramos and arrested in the area of Agatha and San Pedro Street.

She was booked for 207(A) PC-Kidnapping and her bail is $100,000. We appreciate the community’s help in spreading the word so quickly. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2019

Police later arrested the woman, identified as 33-year-old Maralyn Ramos.

Ramos was charged with kidnapping.

She is being held on a bail of $100,000.

