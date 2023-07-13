PALMDALE, Calif. (WSVN) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy has been disciplined after being accused of punching a mother while she was holding her newborn during a traffic stop in Palmdale, California. The incident, which took place last July, was captured on bodycam video recently released by the Sheriff’s office.

The disturbing footage showed the arrests of two mothers, both cradling their babies, following the traffic stop, but it was during one particular arrest that a deputy can be seen throwing punches.

The incident unfolded when deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by a man with four women, three of whom were holding infants. The driver was stopped for not having his lights on, and upon inspection, it was discovered that the infants were not secured in car seats. As a result, the women were arrested on charges of child endangerment.

The bodycam video revealed a moment during the second arrest, in which a woman was holding her 3-week-old baby when the deputy allegedly threw punches.

Sheriff Robert Luna said the video was sent to internal affairs shortly after it was recorded but he recently learned of the video and the incident several days ago. The deputy in question has since removed the deputy from field duties.

“I found the punching of the woman in the circumstances completely unacceptable,” Sheriff Luna stated.

Sheriff Luna said the video was released to the public in an effort to promote transparency.

“Maybe in the past – maybe maybe not – something like this body-worn camera footage would not have been released to the community,” he said.

However, civil rights advocates argued that releasing the video is not sufficient and demanded more significant actions.

Melina Abdullah, representing Black Lives Matter in the city, expressed the collective pain felt by mothers who witnessed the incident.

“We’re outraged, but beyond that, we just saw the video, and those of us that are mothers – we’re hurt. We feel trauma and pain for those mothers,” Abdullah stated.

The video was made public after another bodycam video released showed the violent arrest of a woman in a parking lot when deputies responded to a robbery call. The sheriff said that the incident is also under investigation and the deputies involved were removed from their field duties as well.

Sheriff Luna confirmed that the incident was not a reflection of the department as a whole, adding that 99% of his deputies are doing great work.

