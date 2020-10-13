Longtime friends with opposing political views go viral for message of unity

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSVN) — It’s no secret that election season can bring out the worst in some people. However, two Georgia friends are hoping that their message of unity will bring people together.

Patrick Underwood told WJCL that he and Frank Scozzafva have been friends for 30 years and met as children.

Now neighbors, the two frequently speak out about the upcoming election. However, they both have opposing views.

Underwood supports Joe Biden while Scozzafva is backing President Donald Trump.

“Me and Frank always talk politics,” Underwood told WJCL. “I just got so frustrated when I saw people bashing Trump supporters all the time, calling them not good people.”

Underwood posted a photo of him and his friend on Facebook with the caption, “I tell people just because we have a difference of opinion doesn’t mean we can’t stay friends. Frank [has] been my friend since 1990. You vote for who you think can make a difference in the world.”

The post has since gone viral, gather support from both sides of the political spectrum. And the pair said no matter what happens, they will be friends after the election.

“Whoever wins, wins, and then we move on,” Scozzafva told WSAV. “We’re gonna be friends no matter who wins.”

Underwood and Scozzafva are not the only ones sharing a message of unity with opposing political views. Two women in Texas have also shared a similar message.

