EDMONTON, Alberta (WSVN) — The internet has gone crazy over the adorable love story of two dogs named Rollo and Sadie. Despite living miles apart, the two have been able to maintain their strong bond through weekly FaceTime calls.

The duo met during the pandemic when their owners, who were living in separate apartments in the same house in Edmonton, Canada, introduced them to each other. Sadie, a husky and German Shepard mix, immediately fell in love with Rollo, a rottweiler shepherd mix, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

“Sadie’s never been the biggest fan of other dogs when she met Rollo she whined and cried and laid on her back like she’d just met the love of her life,” said Kayla McTeer, Sadie’s owner.

When Rollo’s owner had to move three hours away for a job opportunity, the two dogs were left heartbroken, but their weekly video calls keep their friendship alive. These calls have become a reunion for both pairs of best friends – the owners and the dogs.

“Every time they see each other he goes insane,” said Rollo’s owner.

Although the owners hope to live closer to each other again someday, for now, Sadie and Rollo will continue to stay in touch virtually.

