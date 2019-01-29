Long-awaited ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ releases on Xbox, PlayStation

(WSVN) - Fans of the “Kingdom Hearts” franchise are finally getting their hands on the long-awaited third installment.

It’s been 13 long years in the making, but now gamers across the world are finally able to play “Kingdom Hearts 3.”

Our friends are our power, and tonight we feel stronger than ever. Thank you for always standing by our side. #KingdomHearts III is finally here!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GDTCeilwQ7 — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 29, 2019

The game is famous for allowing players to interact with beloved Disney characters like Donald Duck and Goofy in various worlds.

Photos posted to social media showed fans lined up at their local retail stores.

In line to get Kingdom Hearts 3! pic.twitter.com/umxKTBmBAp — Morgan Want (@MorganWant) January 29, 2019

“Kingdom Hearts 3” is available now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

