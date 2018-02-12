Lonely library dog goes viral, booked through April for reading sessions

(WSVN) - After having nobody sign up to read to him, one friendly greyhound is now busier than ever thanks to a Facebook Post that went viral.

Sting is a 10-year-old therapy dog, who participates in the White Bear Lake Library Paws to Read program in Minnesota — a program that helps kids of all ages work on their reading skills in a safe and fun environment.

According to Fox 9, on Feb. 7, Sting’s owner took to Facebook to request more visitors for Sting’s reading sessions. A picture, showing the let down pup, quickly went viral, and now has over 80,000 shares.

“We got inundated with calls from people all over the country who wanted to visit him,” said librarian Ann Wahlstrom to Fox 9. “People wanted us to hold a phone up to his ear so they could read to him.”

Though Sting only visits the library twice a month, his owner said he will now take him in four times a month to accommodate such a high demand for reading sessions.

“Our hearts are full,” said Wahlstrom. “I mean, it’s kids and reading and dogs.”

Sting is booked all the way through April.

