Gatwick Airport flights resume after temporary shutdown due to drone sighting

LONDON (AP) — London’s Gatwick Airport says flights have resumed after a temporary shutdown due to a drone sighting.

The airport said in a statement Friday evening that “military measures” in place at Britain’s second-busiest airport made it safe to resume flight operations.

It says takeoffs and landings had been suspended earlier Friday — for roughly 80 minutes — as a precautionary measure while an investigation was underway.

An airport spokeswoman said there had been “a confirmed sighting of a drone.”

Drone sightings had also shut down the airport on Wednesday night and all day Thursday.

