LONDON, England (WSVN) — The London Zoo has kicked off its highly anticipated annual weigh-in, capturing the attention of animal enthusiasts and conservation advocates alike.

The London Zoo’s animal care professionals employ ingenious tactics to encourage cooperation from all residents during this crucial process. With a keen understanding of their charges’ behaviors and preferences, zookeepers ingeniously persuade even the most reluctant animals to participate.

“It takes about a week in total to get all of the animal’s weights updated onto an International System,” said London Zoo’s Deputy Animal Manager, Daniel Simmonds in a YouTube video found on the zoo’s website.

This vital health check is important to the conservation zoo’s commitment to the care and protection of its diverse animal residents. With thousands of animals calling the London Zoo home, the annual weigh-in provides invaluable data that contributes to the understanding and preservation of various species.

From the majestic giraffes to the tiniest tadpoles, creatures of all sizes are stepping onto the scale as part of a comprehensive effort to monitor their health and overall well-being, but the impact of this annual event reaches far beyond the confines of the London Zoo.

“All of the information is recorded on a system called ZIMS which stands for Zoo Information Management System,” said Simmonds. “It’s kind of like a global Weight Watchers system importance for animals so all of the weights are recorded on there and it’s shared globally and enables zoos across the world to share information with each other.”

Beyond the immediate health benefits for the animals, the annual weigh-in plays a role in advancing scientific knowledge and collaboration among conservation efforts. This shared database empowers conservationists to formulate effective strategies and policies to protect these remarkable creatures and their habitats.

