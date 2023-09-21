WASHINGTON STATE. (WSVN)- Lolita the orca’s ashes arrived in Washington State on Wednesday.

The beloved orca from Miami Seaquarium finally made it home for a traditional water burial in the Pacific northwest.

Lolita was captured in 1970 and lived out her life for 53 years at the Miami Seaquarium.

She was about 57 when she died Aug. 18.

A public ceremony to memorialize her life will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.