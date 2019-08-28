Local special task force arrives in Puerto Rico, St. Croix ahead of Dorian

(WSVN) - Members of the Florida Task Force 1 and 2 arrived at their destinations in the Caribbean ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian’s arrival.

7News cameras captured firefighters putting together rescue equipment at the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue warehouse along Northwest Seventh Street this past weekend.

Miami Fire Rescue is sponsoring the deployment and is comprised of elite-level first responders from agencies across South Florida.

“We want to make sure that locals there get the most immediate assistance possible,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Dean, “so that if there’s any life-threatening situations, they can be treated and cared for accordingly.”

Twenty five members of the Florida Task Force 1 arrived in Puerto Rico, Tuesday. Forty five members of the Florida Task Force 2 arrived in St. Croix.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shared a video Tuesday evening of the task force members getting off a plane after their arrival in Puerto Rico.

#MDFR #FLTF1 have landed in Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm #Dorian. The 45-member team will now be preparing equipment to assist in potential search and rescue operations such as swift/flood water rescue, medical support, disaster recovery & damage assessment. pic.twitter.com/FGx4J6spfn — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) August 27, 2019

The team’s goal will be to assist in potential search and rescue operations, provide medical support and assist in disaster recovery and damage assessment.

“We have our communications so that we have the ability to communicate. We have our rescue equipment in case we come across a building collapse or something of that magnitude,” said Dean, “and then the swift water [boats] in case we come across any moving or active water, where we have to save somebody’s life and rescue them out of that, we can.”

