LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida organizations continued stepping up to collect, pack and ship aid to residents of the Jamaica who were impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Oliver Mair, the Consul General of Jamaica in Miami, joned Broward County leaders at a news conference in Lauderhill to reiterate that his country needs help, and there’s no time to waste.

“Far worse than what you see in the images, so the recovery is going to be long, it’s going to be hard; we just started,” said Mair.

That’s why Mair and local officials are asking for donations of necessity items, including:

Batteries

Canned Goods

Baby diapers

Sleeping bags

Tents

“This is not just about aid; it’s also about solidarity,” said Broward County Commissioner Hazelle P. Roger. “Broward County is committed to being a lifeline for Caribbean nations.”

Broward County will be accepting items at several locations that include libraries and government buildings. In Lauderhill, the following locations are accepting items:

Lauderhill City Hall — 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill Fl, 33313

Veterans Park — 7600 NW 50th Street, Lauderhill Fl, 33351

John Mullins Park — 2000 NW 55th Avenue, Lauderhill Fl, 33313

Westwind Park — 4550 NW 82nd Avenue, Lauderhill Fl, 33351

Joy’s Roti Delight — 1205 NW 40th Avenue, Lauderhill Fl, 33313

St. George Park — 3501 NW 8th Street, Lauderhill, Lauderhill Fl, 33311

Meanwhile, Global Empowerment Mission has been in place in Jamaica this week. Another cargo filled with pallets containing hundreds of items — inclusing food, water, generators and batteries — arrived in the storm-ravaged island on Friday,

The veteran-led nonprofit Project DYNAMO sent nearly 4,000 pounds of critical aid — including baby formula, medical kits, hygiene items — to Key West. These items will be loaded into jets and delivered to Jamaca.

