Local nonprofit collecting supply donations for Hondurans affected by Eta

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Help is on the way for the people of Honduras who lost everything during Hurricane Eta, thanks to donations from South Floridians.

The nonprofit Amor y Fuerza Honduras (Love and Strength Honduras) is collecting items in Doral to help those affected by the powerful storm and who face another possible strike in the form of Hurricane Iota.

The organization has been stocking up at Northwest 79th Avenue and 16th Street, with items ranging from clothes to food and other necessities ready to be shipped out.

Those behind the supply drive said they want to do even more.

“Yesterday we had two trucks coming in from to different churches, to fill up this 40-foot container, and we want to do more,” said organizer Martha Hernandez. “We just don’t want to send only one container.”

Amor y Fuerza Honduras plans to keep collecting and shipping supplies every week.

