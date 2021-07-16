MIAMI (WSVN) - Cuban American families living in South Florida said they are trying to get in touch with loved ones in Cuba as protests and violent confrontations continue on the island nation.

Cellphone video captured a man as police officers hit him repeatedly before they took him away.

Jennifer Acosta said the man in the video is her brother, 24-year-old Franco Alvero, and the footage was recorded by a neighbor in the middle of Sunday’s uprising.

“We have no access to see him, to make sure he’s even alive,” she said.

The confrontation unfolded as Cubans took to the street to call for freedom and to protest food shortages and other issues.

“In his case, he didn’t get to scream for freedom, because as soon as he went out, he got his phone and was trying to take a video [when] many, many people from the military dressed like regular people, they beat him up,” said Acosta.

Acosta and her family has not heard from Alvero since. She said his mother has tried to see him but was turned away.

“They don’t want us to see him, they don’t want us to see the medical condition he’s in, and we need to see him because he needs real medical attention,” said Acosta.

In the city of Camagüey, cellphone video showed a woman being carried away on Sunday.

The woman, who was reportedly a journalist, was detained along with her co-workers while covering the protests.

Speaking in Spanish at a news conference held at the Center for a Free Cuba on Friday, Maria Ferreiro said her son, Henry Constantin Ferreiro, was among those taken into custody.

“They are journalists, not criminals,” she said.

Ferreiro said her son has been charged with public disorder and incitement, and she hasn’t been able to speak to him.

“The summary trial, I fear very long sentences, and I fear for their lives,” she said. “I ask all journalist associations to help me and to help in achieving the freedom of these youth.”

Those with direct connections to Cuba said their family and neighbors are living in fear that they or someone they love will be next.

“The whole country right now is kidnapped. They’re like slaves to the government, and they’re tired of it,” said Acosta.

As Acosta waits for word on the fate of her brother, she made a plea for the country she now calls home.

“You need to lead us, because America is the symbol of freedom. That’s why I came to America,” she said. “We’re talking about liberty of real people. You can’t let them do this.”

Protesters are expected to gather in front of Cafe Versailles in Little Havana beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

