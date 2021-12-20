SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days before Christmas, COVID-19 testing sites across South Florida are swamped once again, as the omicron variant continues to spread around the country.

Sunday night, 7News cameras captured a long line of vehicles wrapped around Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade. This site, also a vaccination site, is currently open 24 hours a day.

At the site located at Miami Dade College’s North Campus in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials estimate they are conducting close to 2,000 tests per day.

Health experts do not expect the rapid uptick in cases to slow down anytime soon.

“We’re going to be in for some serious difficulties right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Jake Tapper during a recent interview.

State data shows the majority of infections are the unvaccinated. Only 30% have been breakthrough infections.

“We really need to flood the system with testing. We need to have tests available for anyone who wants them,” said Fauci, “particularly when we’re in a situation right now where people are going to be gathering.”

As fears around the holidays and the omicron variant spread, organizers have announced the postponement or cancellation of several events.

Sunday’s Jingle Ball Concert at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise was cancelled due to COVID concerns.

These latest developments come as a new federal report gives some insight into the recent months of the pandemic. Among the findings:

Pfizer recipients had slightly higher rates of infection than those who got the Moderna vaccine.

All vaccinated age groups saw similar rates of breakthrough infections.

Vaccinated people 80 and older who got COVID had higher death rates than unvaccinated people under 50.

All three vaccines substantially reduced rates of cases and deaths.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the current situation in an interview with Fox News.

“I cannot believe that something that started with 15 days to slow the spread, now, almost two years later, you’re seeing lockdowns and closures,” he said.

DeSantis reassured Florida residents that the Sunshne State will not be closing.

“People are going to be able to live life, they’re going to be able to make their own decisions,” he said.

As for what Americans can do in the midst of this surge, Fauci has some words of advice.

“It’s never too late to get vaccinated, and if you’re vaccinated, go get boostered, and be prudent in everything else you do,” he said.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here.

