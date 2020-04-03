Local Aventura leaders delivering meals to healthcare workers

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Local leaders are delivering meals to staff on the front lines at Aventura Hospital.

Outside the facility a sign read, “Heroes work here.”

Rachel Friedland, an Aventura resident said, “My father is a physician here at Aventura Hospital, and we saw how hard the doctors and nurses are working, and we wanted to give back and do as much as we could.”

A commissioner set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy the food.

In addition to the hospital workers, the city is also feeding police officers and firefighters throughout the city.

