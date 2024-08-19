CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - After years of living on the streets, a loyal and playful senior pooch got some pawsitive news: he has now found his fur-ever home.

Now a South Florida nonprofit is helping rack up donations to help get him to his new family — all the way in Maine.

Bentley, a former stray, is about 10 years old. When he was found, the canine was dirty and skinny but well-behaved.

“A dog this good at this age shouldn’t end up in a shelter,” said Karin Niemeyer, a humane officer with Coral Springs Police.

Coral Springs Police partnered with Lady Luck Animal Rescue. The nonprofit was able to give bentley a full checkup and dental work.

Unfortunately, they found he has an untreatable tumor. Still, the top priority was to find him a home.

“Someone from Maine has stepped up and wants to adopt him for the rest of his life,” said Wendy Haddeland with Lady Luck Animal Rescue, “so he’s no longer a hospice dog, he’s an adopted dog, but now we have to get him there.”

Haddeland and the rest of the team at Lady Luck hope to secure enough donations to fly Bentley to his new home, so he can live the rest of his years comfortable and cared for.

“Bentley is lucky that he’s found someone that’s going to love him for the rest of his life,” said. “We are all thrilled, we all love him, but we just need help getting him to Maine.”

If you’d like to donate to get Bentley, and for more information about Lady Luck Animal Rescue, click here. Like many rescues, the nonprofit is always looking for fosters and adopters.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.