Loaded handgun detected in man’s belongings at W.Va. airport

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Florida man has been cited after a loaded handgun was detected at a West Virginia airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says in a news release TSA officers spotted the handgun Sunday at Tri-State Airport near Huntington.

The statement says the gun loaded with six bullets was with the man’s belongings that entered an X-ray machine. TSA officers contacted airport police, who confiscated the gun and detained the Belleair, Florida, man for questioning.

It marked the sixth gun detected at the airport’s checkpoint this year and the second in four days. Another Florida man was caught with a loaded handgun at the airport last Wednesday. Two firearms were detected at the checkpoint for all of 2018.

