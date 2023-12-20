PORTLAND, Ore. (WSVN) — Navigating airports during the holidays can be chaotic, but if you’re passing through Portland, expect a unique stress-busting surprise in the form of therapy llamas.

Meet Prince and Benny, two 400-pound fluffballs serving as therapy animals stationed at Portland International Airport earlier this week. Travelers, in need of a calming moment, found solace in these gentle llamas.

“It’s the most fun to see everyone’s reactions because you go from stress and concentrated trying to get to your gate on time to looking up and just seeing these 400-pound fluffs walking right by you,” shared Shannon Joy with Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas.

Not stopping at llamas, the airport is also employing therapy dogs, ensuring that passengers experience a moment of joy and relaxation amid the holiday rush.

