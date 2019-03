MONROE COUNTY, Penn. (WSVN) — A hibernating black bear and her cubs have become internet sensations after a livestream went viral.

The bears made their winter home underneath a porch in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

The homeowners discovered them in the fall and allowed wildlife officials to set up a live camera.

To watch the livestream, click here.

