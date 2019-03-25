Little Rock approves program allowing homeless to pick up trash for minimum wage

The City of Little Rock has approved a program that would pay homeless people minimum wage to pick up trash in the community.

According to KTHV, Canvas Community Church is in charge of the six-month program that will be receiving $80,000 of funding from the Public Works Department.

Running from April 1 to Sept. 27, the employees hired will make Arkansas’ minimum wage of $9.25 per hour.

Employees will be able to work up to four hours a day for three days a week.

In addition to those hired to pick up trash, two supervisors will make $11 per hour and assist with transporting the employees to and from work areas.

