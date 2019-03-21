Little girl wins school’s Crazy Hair Day with mermaid-inspired hairdo

(WSVN) - A little girl’s mermaid-inspired hairdo earned her winning place in her school’s Crazy Hair Day contest.

According to Fox 5, pre-kindergartener Atlantis won the school event after her mom went all out and styled her hair to look just like Princess Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

my sister had crazy hair day at school today and my mom was not playing games and really wanted her to win 😂 pic.twitter.com/owo78whIWI — ariel (@aireuhl_) March 19, 2019

The girl’s older sister, coincidentally named Ariel, said her mother chose that particular style due to the family’s affinity for mermaids. She even said that she and her sister were named Ariel and Atlantis, respectively, after the character and her home under the sea.

Since sharing the photos of Atlantis’ winning hairdo, the tweet has gone viral, gathering over 123,000 retweets and 683,000 likes.

