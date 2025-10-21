PHOENIX (KNXV) — Two popular lion cubs, Jasiri and Azizi, will soon be leaving the Phoenix Zoo.

The pair will be starting a new chapter at Zoo Miami.

The move is expected to take place in early November.

The two cubs are about a year and a half old, and zoo officials say they’ve reached the age when they would naturally leave their family pride in the wild.

Jasiri and Azizi were born to parents Boboo and Zuri in June of 2024.

Before the move takes place, the zoo will hold a going away party for the pair on Sunday, October 26 from 9 to 11 a.m.

