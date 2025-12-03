COCHISE COUNTY, Arizona (KNXV) — A lineman in Cochise County had a brave encounter with wildlife last month.

Video captured the moments after a bear climbed the top of a utility pole, putting itself and the utility equipment in danger.

The lineman in a lifted bucket is seen using a pole to try to leash the bear in order to get it down to safety, with the bear fighting his attempts to help.

Eventually, the lineman is able to get the restraint around the bear’s neck, with the bear pulling his way back down the pole.

Officials say the bear made it down the pole safely — though it did instantly try to go to another pole nearby — before running off into the distance.

Bears have made multiple appearances in areas of central and southern Arizona recently, including one bear that was seen in an Oro Valley grocery store and another in Eloy pecan orchards.

Arizona Game and Fish’s public affairs community liaison Mark Frieberg previously said bears come closer to our neighborhoods when looking for “bear necessities” like food because there are fewer resources in the mountains. Usually, Frieberg said, it doesn’t happen often, but when it does, he said it happens during the summer and has recently been happening more.

Arizona Game and Fish gave me some advice on what to do if you encounter a bear:

Alter your route to avoid a bear in the distance. If the bear approaches, make yourself as large and imposing as possible. Stand upright and wave your arms, jacket or other items. Make loud noises, such as yelling, whistles, and banging pots and pans. Do not run and never play dead. Give the bear a chance to leave the area. If the bear does not leave, stay calm, continue facing it, and slowly back away. If a bear is in your yard, scare it away from inside the house, keeping the door closed.

