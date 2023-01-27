(WSVN) - A dog that was found abandoned in Tennessee with a heartbreaking note attached to its collar has been reunited with its owner.

The note, which was posted on Facebook by McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., stated that Lilo’s owner is homeless with two kids and can no longer afford to care for her.

“She tried her best but can’t get help,” the note said. “She really loves me and I’m a great dog and loved to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me.”

The shelter said that Lilo is safe and they will take “the very best care of her.”

The shelter says they “are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness.”

