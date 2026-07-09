BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash involving an MTA bus, which rammed into a building in Baltimore County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road in Pikesville, spanning several blocks between Old Court Road and McHenry Avenue.

Massive response to Pikesville crash

Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon said the MTA bus drove into a building, and a dozen other vehicles were involved in the crash. Some of the vehicles were heavily damaged, including one that flipped onto its roof.

“The span of this being from Old Court all the way down, you can see the vehicles in the roadway. It’s more like a war scene,” Dixon said.

Fire officials said that 15 ambulances responded, along with other units, to assist in taking people to the hospital.

Some businesses along Reisterstown Road were damaged, and power lines were knocked down.

BGE responded to assist with the downed power lines.

“As a fire chief, I am concerned about the businesses, but right now, we are concerned about the people,” Dixon said. “BGE will come in and take care of that, but we want to render this safe for the community altogether.”

Police said Reisterstown Road is closed in both directions between Old Court Road and McHenry Avenue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

State and local leaders react

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore posted on social media that his team is closely monitoring the crash, while staying connected with Baltimore County officials to provide support.

Moore expressed his concerns for those involved.

“Dawn and I are keeping everyone impacted in our hearts and prayers,” Moore said. “We are deeply grateful for our first responders who acted with speed and skill to ensure the safety of our neighbors.”

Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones stated that a coordinated response is underway.

“I have every confidence in the first responders working with urgency to rescue those in danger, care for the injured, and bring this emergency to a safe conclusion,” Jones said. “My prayers are with everyone affected, especially the victims and their loved ones.”

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