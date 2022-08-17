(WSVN) - A deadly strike from the sky killed three people earlier this month near the white house.

Amber Escudero-Kontostathis is the sole survivor of the tragedy and she said while her physical wounds are slowly healing, the emotional toll will take longer to mend.

She went from a walker to the bandages that cover her severe burns, but this is her new yet painful reality.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s a part of me so I feel like I’m carrying something I don’t want,” said Escudero-Kontostathis. “I hate it. It’s awful. All these wonderful lines are all these different patches of burns I have.”

As she heals from the lightning strike outside the white house, she was asked what it felt like.

“I don’t know that’s a great question,” she replied. “I don’t remember and I’m glad I don’t remember.”

It was nearly two weeks ago when lightning struck four people under a tree. This 28-year-old was the sole survivor.

“I’m not sure why I’m the one that made it,” said Escudero-Kontostathis. “I definitely have survivor’s guilt because I feel like if, I were to be this lucky like, I feel everyone should be.”

She was canvassed at Lafayette Park for a threshold giving, a nonprofit under the International Rescue Committee that assisted refugees. Before the storm, she talked to two of the victims, a couple, James and Donna Mueller.

“They had mentioned they were retired and traveling in DC,” Escudero-Kontostathis said.

While Escudero-Kontostathis thinks her shoes with thick rubber soles may have helped save her, she gave most of the credit to the first responders and hospital staff

“They’re definitely the shoes I will have for the rest of my life,” said Escudero-Kontostathis

A secret service officer and two traveling nurses, Jessee Bonty and Nolan Haggard, jumped into action to help save her as well. She reunited with them this week.

“[They] literally brought me back twice,” said Escudero-Kontostathis.”No heartbeat, brought it back, nothing, 10 minutes plus passed and they brought me back. Without people like that, there is no amazing miracle story, they’re the miracle makers.”

The journey to recovery is uncomfortable for Escudero-Kontostathis; it requires therapy, constant doctor visits, and support from loved ones, but through the pain, she said a second chance at life motivates her to live with no regrets.

“When I’m crying in pain I’m constantly reminding myself that I’m lucky,” she said.

