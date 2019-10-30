Lightning strike leaves gaping hole in Texas parking lot

FORT WORTH, Texas (WSVN) — A powerful lightning strike left behind a ton of damage in a parking lot in Texas.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the lightning strike left a 15 foot wide hole in the parking lot of a gas station early Wednesday.

Crews on scene of lighting strike at gas station parking lot. Situation is stabilized at this point. Shadydell Dr and Boat Club Rd. Squad2 Quint13 on scene. pic.twitter.com/gdD5A7GNMc — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) October 30, 2019

According to Fox 4, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said the hole was 3 feet deep, and debris was found about 75 feet away from the hole.

Luckily, no one appeared to be nearby when it happened and no injuries were reported.

