(WSVN) - A shocking sight outside of a Texas home sent a massive shockwave through a tree.

The video was recorded on a home security camera near Dallas, Monday night.

Bark went flying in all directions off of the 100-year-old pecan tree.

Moisture on trees is vulnerable to explosions when struck by lightning.

The bolt gets extremely hot and instantly vaporizes water that has seeped into the bark which causes a tremendous increase in air pressure.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.