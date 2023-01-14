(WSVN) - The crew of a cruise ship came to the rescue of a group of migrants adrift at sea.

According to a statement from Royal Caribbean issued Saturday, the Liberty of the Seas was headed to the Bahamas when they spotted the migrants’ small vessel in need of assistance.

The crew immediately launched a rescue operation to safely bring the 17 people onboard.

The migrants are receiving medical attention while the crew work with the U.S. Coast Guard to get them in their custody.

