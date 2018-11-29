Leukemia patient pregnant with twins finds perfect donor match

(WSVN) - A pregnant woman battling cancer has found a perfect bone-marrow donor just weeks after her story went viral.

According to Fox 11 Susie Rabaca is due to give birth to twins in December and is in desperate need of a bone-marrow transplant to treat her leukemia.

She found out she had the illness early in her pregnancy.

Rabaca originally told her story on Fox 11 on Nov. 22 and within days, nearly 40,000 people registered on the Be The Match registry to see if they were compatible.

Bone marrow transplants can be a potentially life-saving procedure for those with leukemia, but donors need to be a close match. Rabaca’s sister is a partial match, but it’s not enough.

Luckily, one person who recently registered was a perfect match for Rabaca.

“Whoever you are out there – thank you so much. You’re saving my life. You’re an angel, and I hope one day to meet you,” Rabaca told KABC.

Rabaca is hoping to undergo the bone marrow transplant after delivering her twins. She also hopes to get a goal of 100,000 people to sign up before her twins are born.

